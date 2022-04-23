Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,143,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,328,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

