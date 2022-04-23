Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Snowflake by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Snowflake by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $173.80 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average is $293.15. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.34.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

