Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.