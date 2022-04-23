Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,073.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,160.27 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,991.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,940.53. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

