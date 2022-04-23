Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 4095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Specifically, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MYOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.