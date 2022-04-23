Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $746,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,371 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,024,525. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

