Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.22% of American Superconductor worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSC stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $19.43.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

