Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $781,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

