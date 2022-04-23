Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 283,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $15.94 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

