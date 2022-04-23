Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of ReneSola worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of SOL opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. ReneSola Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.