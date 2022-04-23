Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.41. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.