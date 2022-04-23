Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,176,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.36% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELOX. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.64.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.35.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

