Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 478.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

