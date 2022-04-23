Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $929,000 Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 219.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 10.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after buying an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $30.59 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

