Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

NYSE:PBR opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2191 per share. This represents a yield of 19.5%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.