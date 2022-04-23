Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.83) to GBX 2,650 ($34.48) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

RELX stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.