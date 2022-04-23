West Family Investments Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NMR opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.