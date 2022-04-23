West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after buying an additional 119,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,043 shares of company stock valued at $25,210,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

