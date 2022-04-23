IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $473.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

