NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Reduced by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

