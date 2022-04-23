West Family Investments Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

BK opened at $44.21 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

