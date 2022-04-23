West Family Investments Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $149.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.31. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.