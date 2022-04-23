West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,042 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 620,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 61,068 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

