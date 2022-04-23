8,111 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

ILCB opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.98 and a twelve month high of $67.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.