Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $295.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day moving average of $505.03. Netflix has a 1-year low of $210.05 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

