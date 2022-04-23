Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX opened at $215.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a one year low of $210.05 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.03.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

