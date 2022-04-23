Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 49,979 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.