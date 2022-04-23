Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,505 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after buying an additional 499,647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,056,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,427,000 after purchasing an additional 264,251 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $132.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

