Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading Up 4.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) were up 4.9% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 2,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 865,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 148,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 148.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

