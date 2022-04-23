Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,499 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 19,271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $47,780,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $276.76 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

