Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after acquiring an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $118,167,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.54.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.