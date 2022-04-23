Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,256,000 after acquiring an additional 382,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 276,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,088,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.44. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

