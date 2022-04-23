Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in XPO Logistics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

