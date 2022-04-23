750 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $289.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $406.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.00 and its 200 day moving average is $308.92.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.