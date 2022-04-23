Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 188,481 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,481 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.76% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $36,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

GEM opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

