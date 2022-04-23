Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $36,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $470.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.89 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

