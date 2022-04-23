Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,363 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Welltower worth $40,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 697.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE:WELL opened at $94.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 121.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

