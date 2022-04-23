Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.67.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

