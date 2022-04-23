Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.62 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $39,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $707.77 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.32 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $689.21 and a 200-day moving average of $667.23.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.84.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

