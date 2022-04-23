Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,323 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $39,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

