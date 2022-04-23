Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,720,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,637,000 after acquiring an additional 606,082 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,424,000 after acquiring an additional 453,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.02 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

