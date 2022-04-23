Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Five Below worth $41,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $169.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

