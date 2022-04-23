Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Five Below worth $41,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $169.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.
FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
