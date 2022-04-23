Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Lessened by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

