West Family Investments Inc. Increases Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CGI by 74.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,922,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after buying an additional 225,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 47.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after buying an additional 126,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.25 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.92.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

CGI Profile (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.