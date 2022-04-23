2,645 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

