West Family Investments Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $2,225,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

