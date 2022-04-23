Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

BDX stock opened at $255.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.26. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.