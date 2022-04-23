3,790 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,428,000 after purchasing an additional 781,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440,572 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $76.55 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.