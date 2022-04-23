West Family Investments Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,442,000 after buying an additional 329,265 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,732,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after buying an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.