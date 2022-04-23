West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after buying an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

